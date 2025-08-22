Fast Service Connecting Major Buddhist Sites: PM Modi To Flag Off Kodermavaishali MEMU Train Today
This new train service will significantly enhance access to the Buddhist Circuit by connecting key destinations such as Koderma, Nawada, Nalanda, Rajgir, Bodh Gaya, and Vaishali.
The rail route not only links Bihar and Jharkhand but is also expected to strengthen religious tourism, while improving connectivity for students, workers, and people seeking medical services across both states.
Describing the significance of this launch, ADRM (Additional Divisional Railway Manager) of DDU Division, Dilip Kumar, said: "This MEMU train is essentially a fast service connecting major Buddhist pilgrimage sites in Bihar. It will run from Vaishali to Nalanda, then Rajgir, and finally Gaya, all key Buddhist destinations."
The MEMU train is designed for frequent, short-to-medium distance travel, offering high efficiency and greater passenger comfort. Its launch is expected to particularly benefit the North Chotanagpur and Magadh regions by putting smaller towns and rural areas directly on the railway map.
According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Rajeev Ranjan, the initiative is also tied to the Amrit Bharat Express project aimed at modernising train travel.
"This train, the Amrit Bharat Express, runs from Gaya to Delhi. It introduces a new concept where all coaches are interconnected, unlike separate coaches," he noted, highlighting the innovative design approach that improves mobility within the train.
The Koderma–Vaishali MEMU service is expected to improve travel frequency and reliability for commuters, while also positioning the Buddhist tourism belt as a more accessible route for both domestic and international visitors.
Today's inauguration comes as part of PM Modi's broader visit to Bihar, during which he is laying the foundation stones and inaugurating projects worth approximately Rs 13,000 crore, covering sectors such as rail, roads, health, housing, and sanitation.
With its potential to directly connect Jharkhand's Koderma with Bihar's major religious, historical, and educational hubs, the new MEMU service is being hailed as a significant stride in achieving balanced regional development.
