Heartbeats Launches Digital Wellness Platform Led By World-Renowned Heart Specialist Dr. Hosen Kiat
The channel, part of Dr. Kiat's new initiative Heartbeats Australia , forms the backbone of a broader mission to democratize health education. Alongside digital courses, public health programs, and his upcoming book Wisdom from Two Worlds, the platform aims to blend the best of Western medicine with Eastern longevity traditions for a global audience.
Reinventing Aging in the Digital Era
While many slow down at 70, Dr. Kiat is rewriting what aging looks like. With a straight-talking style and willingness to debunk myths, his content resonates across generations searching for clarity in the noise of online wellness culture.
"The new frontier of medicine is not just adding years to life, but adding life to years," he said.
A Career of Global Impact
Dr. Kiat's authority comes from decades at the forefront of cardiology. After training in Australia, he became Director of Cardiac Imaging Research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center , Los Angeles, where he co-developed cardiac imaging software (QGS & QPS) now used worldwide by GE, Siemens, and Philips . Over his career, he has treated more than 100,000 patients, published over 200 peer-reviewed papers, and trained the next generation of doctors as Foundation Professor of Cardiology at Macquarie University .
Now, he believes his most important work lies ahead - bringing prevention into the mainstream conversation.
Call to Action
Heartbeats will roll out practical health articles and wellness programs through , extending Dr. Kiat's evidence-based approach beyond the clinic and into households worldwide.
"The years ahead are yours to shape. But you must start now," Dr. Kiat said. "The silent stalkers of health - heart disease, stroke, dementia - are preventable if we pay attention and act early."
Boilerplate
Heartbeats AU Pty Ltd is a Sydney-based health education company founded by Dr. Hosen Kiat. Its mission is to democratize evidence-based wellness through digital platforms, integrating the best of Western medical science and Eastern longevity traditions.
SOURCE Heartbeats AU Pty Ltd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment