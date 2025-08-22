Netanyahu's Gaza City Assault Tied To Fight For His Own Survival

MENAFN - Asia Times) In Gaza City, Palestinians are fleeing a renewed Israeli assault to take control over the area, following days of air strikes that have killed dozens.

Just days earlier in Cairo, Hamas officials announced their acceptance of a ceasefire proposal following negotiations with Qatari and Egyptian mediators – a deal now probably derailed by the assault.

And across Israel, hundreds of thousands of Israelis demonstrated against Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war, demanding an end to fighting and the return of hostages.

It may be tempting to view Hamas's announcement, combined with the protests, as potential turning points. But for many in the region, and with Israel beginning a new ground offensive in Gaza, this week's headlines look all too familiar.

Gaza City has been pummelled repeatedly throughout the 22-month war. Hamas has initially responded positively to various ceasefire proposals over the past year that have then broken down in negotiations.

And Israelis turned out for massive protests nearly a year ago against the government's failure to reach a ceasefire-for-hostages deal. Weekly protests have continued since in both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, to no avail.

Indeed, after spending the past month in the region, I find it hard to envisage an end to the violence any time soon. As one Israeli reservist told me:“Last year at this time, I didn't imagine there could possibly be another year of war. Now, it's hard to imagine there not still being a war in another year from now.” So where do things go from here?

Even before Israel's renewed offensive, a ceasefire deal looked highly unlikely. This is despite the fact that the proposal accepted by Hamas is reportedly“98% similar” to the US-backed phased plan from July. This called for a 60-day truce, which would see about half of the hostages released while the two sides negotiate a lasting ceasefire.