THY Precision Partners With Health Saver Medical To Advance IVD Medical Devices And Cleanroom Assembly & Packaging

Health Saver Medical Co., Ltd.

IVD Devices - Health Saver Medical

Cleanroom Assembly & Packaging - Health Saver Medical

Collaboration focuses on blood filters, leukoreduction, cleanroom assembly, and disposable medical manufacturing in ISO 7 & ISO 8 cleanrooms.

- Representative of Health Saver Medical Co., Ltd.

CHANGHUA, TAIWAN, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision) announces partnership with Health Saver Medical Co., Ltd., a leading provider of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and blood management solutions. This collaboration will focus on advancing IVD device, blood filters, leukoreduction of blood products, and leukocyte reduction filter technologies, addressing the growing global demand for reliable, high-quality disposable medical devices and single-use medical devices.

Driving Innovation in In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

The global healthcare market is experiencing rapid growth in in vitro diagnostics (IVD), fueled by increasing demand for accurate, efficient, and cost-effective testing solutions. By combining expertise in ISO 8 cleanroom medical injection molding, ISO 7 cleanroom medical assembly, and sterile clean room packaging, Health Saver Medical will accelerate the development of next-generation blood collection devices and blood bag assemblies designed for hospitals, laboratories, and blood banks worldwide.

Advanced Blood Filters and Leukoreduction Technology

A core focus of the partnership is the development and production of advanced blood filters and leukocyte filters designed for the leukoreduction of blood products. Leukoreduction blood processing plays a critical role in reducing the risk of transfusion-related complications by removing white blood cells before transfusion.

Health Saver Medical aims to deliver leukocyte reduction filter solutions that provide superior filtration performance, consistency, and patient safety. By leveraging ISO 7 cleanroom blood collection set assembly, transfer tubing for medical devices, and clean room packaging, the company ensures strict contamination control and reliable product quality.

Commitment to Quality: ISO 13485 and Cleanroom Manufacturing

Health Saver Medical is committed to quality and regulatory compliance, operating under ISO 13485 certification with advanced facilities specializing in medical device contract assembly and CDMO services. Its capabilities include medical injection molding, tooling, ISO 7 clean room assembly, sterile clean room packaging, and Process Validation (IQ/OQ/PQ). This fully integrated manufacturing approach ensures seamless production of medical device assembly services, medical assembly solutions, and OEM medical assembly for critical applications in IVD and transfusion medicine.

About Health Saver Medical Co., Ltd.

Health Saver Medical Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company specializing in in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and advanced blood management technologies, including blood filters, leukoreduction blood filters, and leukocyte filters. Dedicated to innovation, quality, and patient safety, Health Saver Medical provides reliable solutions for blood transfusion safety and clinical diagnostics to meet the growing needs of the global healthcare industry. Please visit website for more information



ADDRESS:

3F, No. 9, Chanxue 4th Rd., Erlin Township,

Changhua County, 526016, Taiwan

Sales Team

Health Saver Medical Co., Ltd.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.