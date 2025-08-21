Chiranjeevi Thanks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy For Helping Resolve Wage Hike Issue In Telugu Film Industry
Taking to his X timeline, Chiranjeevi wholeheartedly expressed his gratitude to the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy "for resolving a highly complex industry issue in a very harmonious manner, ensuring justice for both producers and workers."
The senior Telugu actor said that the measures taken by the Chief Minister for developing the Telugu film industry were commendable. He also said that the efforts the Chief Minister was taking to realise his vision of transforming Hyderabad into not just a national but a global hub for the film industry were truly praiseworthy.
The actor expressed the hope that the Telugu film industry would continue to move forward in this united fashion, and that the government would continue to offer support in every possible way.
It may be recalled that the Telugu Film Industry Employees' Federation called for a strike from August 4 after its demand for a 30 per cent hike in wages for film workers in the Telugu film industry was turned down by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.
The strike call resulted in shootings and other film related activities coming to a grinding halt. With both sides sticking to their guns, no resolution seemed to be in sight. Eventually, both parties came to the negotiating table and a solution was arrived at on Thursday, resulting in the strike being called off. The decision to call off the strike was made at a joint press conference by representatives of both the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and the Telugu Film Industry Employees' Federations in the presence of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation (TFDC) chairman Dil Raju and Additional Labour Commissioner Gangadhar Eslavath.
