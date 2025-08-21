Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Accelerates Golf Cart Market Reach With Vietnam Partnership



Massimo Group will begin receiving shipments of the new MVR4X six-seater models from its Vietnamese manufacturing partner soon

MAMO CEO observed that these steps strengthen quality assurance and support long-term sustainability Massimo's work in the golf cart space is part of its spacious portfolio, which spans utility UTVs, ATVs and mini-bikes

Massimo Group (“Massimo Group” or“Massimo;” NASDAQ: MAMO) is expanding its footprint in the golf cart market by launching a manufacturing partnership in Vietnam, signaling imminent U.S. deliveries of its feature-rich six-seater MVR4X golf cart (ibn/NpbcL ). Massimo Group, a Texas-based powersports vehicle and recreational watercraft manufacturer, is fortifying its global supply chain to deliver quality products more efficiently and affordably.

This latest announcement underscores Massimo's efforts to optimize production and market responsiveness. While the company already assembles golf carts at its Texas-based facility , it will begin receiving shipments of the new MVR4X six-seater models from its Vietnamese manufacturing...

