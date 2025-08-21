SC To Deliver Verdict Today On Stray Dogs Relocation In Delhi-NCR
The judgment will be delivered by a three-judge Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria, in the suo motu case titled "In Re: City Hounded by Strays, Kids Pay Price."
The case addresses a previous direction by a two-judge Bench led by Justice J.B. Pardiwala, which had ordered municipal bodies in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad to capture and relocate all stray dogs to designated shelters.
The order, issued in response to rising concerns over public safety and rabies incidents, instructed authorities to make the streets free of strays and warned of strict legal action against individuals or organisations obstructing these efforts.
However, the directive sparked a significant backlash from animal welfare groups, activists, and citizens, who argued that the region lacks adequate shelter infrastructure to house such a large population of stray animals.
Many also criticised the move as conflicting with the Supreme Court's 2024 ruling, which upheld the rights of stray animals and emphasised compassion and coexistence as constitutional values.
Amid this conflict, Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai intervened and constituted a three-judge Bench to reassess the matter, especially in light of previous court pronouncements that bar the killing of stray dogs and promote humane treatment of animals.
As per the apex court's causelist, the judgment will be delivered on Friday. The court is also expected to hear a related petition challenging a similar directive issued by the Rajasthan High Court concerning stray dog management in that state.
