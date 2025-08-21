Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. Plans Privacy-Focused Pilot Project With Tagger For Wallet AI And Security Evaluation
The pilot is intended to evaluate synthetic data labeling, computer vision, and AI safety testing techniques. Any future implementation will be subject to regulatory review and full compliance with applicable securities and privacy laws in relevant jurisdictions.
BVCI will also be seeking legal and regulatory guidance before launching or expanding any related program in Canada, the United States, or other jurisdictions. No live user data will be used, and all datasets will be synthetic, public, or staged for controlled evaluation.
Service payments for Tagger's technical services under the contemplated pilot may be settled using USD1, a blockchain-based settlement token issued by World Liberty Financial, subject to local regulatory requirements. This form of settlement is unrelated to BVCI's own stablecoin initiatives.
About Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.
Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. is an Ontario-incorporated company registered as a Money Services Business with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). The Company provides innovative technology infrastructure to participants in the blockchain and distributed ledger technology industry.
Central to BVCI's growth strategy is BVC Chain , a proprietary blockchain platform and distributed ledger system designed to operate in both centralized and decentralized environments. BVC Chain also powers BvcPay , a mobile application with digital wallet functionality that enables point-of-sale and online transactions using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and CADT .
CADT, BVCI's native digital currency, is intended to be a Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin designed to support real-time payments, settlements, digital asset issuance, and ledger services. Unless and until BVCI obtains all necessary regulatory approvals or qualifies for applicable exemptions, there can be no assurance that it will be able to proceed with its CADT-related initiatives.
The Company also holds a 51% equity interest in LuminusFX Corporation , a Toronto-based financial services firm specializing in secure, globally oriented financial consulting services.
For more information, please visit:
