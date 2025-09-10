Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vanessa Jordan

2025-09-10 01:54:45
Associate Professor and Cochrane New Zealand Fellow, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

I am an associate Professor of Epidemiology based at the University of Auckland. I am a specialist in research methodology and in particular systematic reviews. I lecture on both undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Population Health at the University of Auckland and am recognised nationally and internationally for my expertise. I currently sit on the board and am a trustee of the international charity organisation The Cochrane Collaboration based in the UK and have consulted for Pharmac and the Ministry of Health on evidence based medicine evaluation.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor and Cochrane New Zealand Fellow, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Education
  • 2000 University of Otago, PhD -epidemiology and biochemistry

