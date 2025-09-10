Vanessa Jordan
I am an associate Professor of Epidemiology based at the University of Auckland. I am a specialist in research methodology and in particular systematic reviews. I lecture on both undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Population Health at the University of Auckland and am recognised nationally and internationally for my expertise. I currently sit on the board and am a trustee of the international charity organisation The Cochrane Collaboration based in the UK and have consulted for Pharmac and the Ministry of Health on evidence based medicine evaluation.Experience
Associate Professor and Cochrane New Zealand Fellow, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
University of Otago, PhD -epidemiology and biochemistry
