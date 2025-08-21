DRÉIS BEAUTÉ Launches Pearl Musk Bi-Phase Body Mist: Where Clinical Skincare Meets Luxury Fragrance

Pearl Musk Moisture Body Mist, powered by 9 botanicals and 34 clinically proven nutrients.

- Manal Adam, Founder of IDRÉIS BEAUTÉLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a category long dominated by heritage houses, a new name is emerging with the force and finesse to redefine what luxury beauty means today. IDRÉIS BEAUTÉ , founded by pharmaceutical compliance specialist - Manal Adam, introducing a disruptive first product: Pearl Musk Moisture Body Mist - a bi-phase elixir that merges clinical skincare with fine fragrance.The New Luxury StandardWhere most body mists are fleeting afterthoughts, IDRÉIS BEAUTÉ sets a benchmark. Pearl Musk is more than scent: it's hydration, radiance, and skin defense in every spray.Powered by 9 botanical actives and 34 clinically proven nutrients, the dual-phase technology delivers both instant indulgence and long-term skin benefits:. Hydration & Plumpness – Hyaluronic Acid & Aloe Vera. Antioxidant Defense – Tomato & Green Tea Extract. Nourishment & Glow – Prickly Pear, Buriti, Jojoba , Almond & Vitamin EThe fragrance profile : a soft powdery musk accented with rose, ylang-ylang, jasmine, and tonka bean.A Founder with Science and SoulWith five years in pharmaceutical compliance, Adam brings unmatched scientific rigor to beauty.“Luxury can no longer be defined only by a logo,” says Adam.“Today, true luxury is multi-functional, clinically sound, and emotionally intelligent. IDRÉIS BEAUTÉ was designed for women who refuse to choose between indulgence and efficacy.”Her corporate experience taught her how to navigate ingredient safety protocols and clinical absorption studies. Her personal journey taught her that beauty should be both effective and restorative. This fusion of science and compassion shaped the brand's vision: products that don't just look beautiful on a vanity, but actively empower women in their everyday lives.Strategic Market EntryUnlike niche startups, IDRÉIS BEAUTÉ launches with a clear category play:. Bridging Fragrance & Skincare – occupying white space between the $56B fragrance market and $180B skincare market.. Clinical Storytelling – bringing evidence-backed formulations to a category often dismissed as“just scent.”. Luxury Accessibility – at $49 per 120 mL, Pearl Musk is attainable prestige, primed for direct-to-consumer growth and retail partnerships.This strategy positions IDRÉIS BEAUTÉ as a challenger brand - ready to carve out share in two of beauty's fastest-growing categories.What's NextPearl Musk marks only the beginning. IDRÉIS BEAUTÉ's innovation pipeline will expand into multi-functional luxuries, each designed to elevate routine rituals into high-performance self-care. With global ambition, the brand is poised to scale from Los Angeles to international markets, targeting beauty lovers who demand both science and sophistication.About IDRÉIS BEAUTÉIDRÉIS BEAUTÉ is a Los Angeles–based luxury beauty house redefining body care with science-meets-fragrance innovation. Founded by Manal Adam, a pharmaceutical compliance specialist, the brand merges clinical-grade ingredients with the art of perfumery to deliver products that are as effective as they are indulgent.Its debut, Pearl Musk Moisture Body Mist, is a bi-phase elixir infused with 9 botanical actives and 34 clinically proven nutrients, designed to hydrate, protect, and scent the skin. Priced at $49 for 120 mL, the mist represents the new frontier of modern luxury: effective, multifunctional, and emotionally resonant.

