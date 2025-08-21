Qatar Condemns Targeting Of World Food Programme Trucks In Sudan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the targeting of World Food Programme trucks in North Darfur State, in the sisterly Republic of Sudan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed, in a statement today, the urgent need to protect humanitarian workers and ensure the sustainable delivery of aid to address the humanitarian situation in North Darfur.

The Ministry called for concerted regional and international efforts to end the war through peaceful means. It also reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for the unity, sovereignty, and stability of Sudan, and its support for the brotherly Sudanese people in achieving their aspirations for peace, development, and prosperity.



