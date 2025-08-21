Top PPM Software Providers Unveiled In Info-Tech Research Group's 2025 Emotional Footprint Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PPM aligns projects and investments with organizational priorities to maximize value delivery and ensure effective use of resources. Recognized as a strategic enabler, best-in-class PPM software provides visibility across portfolios, improves decision-making, and enhances enterprise agility. Organizations without a mature PPM approach risk misaligned initiatives, wasted resources, and missed opportunities for innovation and growth.

Data from 1,542 end-user reviews on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform was used to identify the top PPM software providers for the 2025 PPM Emotional Footprint report. The insights are published to support organizations that are considering options to better align projects with business priorities, optimize resource utilization, and scale their PPM capabilities for long-term organizational growth.

Info-Tech's Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment by aggregating emotional response ratings across 25 proactive questions, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and product. The result is the Net Emotional Footprint, or NEF, a composite score that reflects the overall emotional tone of user feedback.

The 2025 Project Portfolio Management – Enterprise Champions are as follows:



Wrike , +96 NEF, ranked high for its reliability.

Smartsheet , +95 NEF, ranked high for its effectiveness.

TeamDynamix PPM , +98 NEF, ranked high for its transparency.

ServiceNow PPM , +85 NEF, ranked high for its productivity-enabling features. Planview Portfolios , +92 NEF, ranked high for its security features.

The 2025 Project Portfolio Management – Midmarket Champions are as follows:



Smartsheet ITSM , +95 NEF, ranked high for delivering more than promised.

Acuity PPM , + 93 NEF, ranked high for its integrity.

Scoro , +100 NEF, ranked high for its generosity.

Planview Portfolios , + 92 NEF, ranked high for continual improvement.

Tempo Portfolio Manager , + 98 NEF, ranked high for its client-friendly policies. Sciforma, part of Planview , +94 NEF, ranked high for innovation support.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: Best Project Portfolio Management Providers 2025

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews .

