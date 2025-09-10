Bleddyn Bowen
Dr Bleddyn Bowen is Associate Professor of Astropolitics at the School of Government and International Affairs (SGIA) at Durham University and an expert in space warfare and astropolitics. He is the author of two monographs: Original Sin: Power, Technology, and War in Outer Space (Hurst, 2022) and War in Space: Strategy, Spacepower, Geopolitics (Edinburgh University Press, 2020); and multiple peer-reviewed articles (list below).
His research focuses on spacepower and strategic theory; space policy and politics; military space history; technology and modern warfare; international relations, security, and intelligence in space. He is recognised by bestselling author and journalist Tim Marshall as "Britain's leading thinker on astropolitics" and "a leading expert on the politics of space" in the pages of Politique étrangère. Dr Bowen is usually available for comment for media/news stories related to his academic expertise.
Dr Bowen has advised, presented, and briefed for many government agencies and offices, including the UK Prime Minister's Policy Unit, the US National Space Council, the US Space Force, the European Space Agency, UK Ministry of Defence, UK Space Agency, the UK Parliament, and the Japanese Cabinet Office. Prior to joining Durham University, Dr Bowen taught and researched at the University of Leicester, King's College London, and Aberystwyth University.
In addition to his academic role at SGIA, Dr Bowen holds the following roles: Co-Director Space Research Centre, Durham University; Founder and Co-Convenor, Astropolitics Working Group, British International Studies Association; Member, Durham Global Security Institute; Editorial Board Member, RAF Air and Space Power Review; Project Associate, Third Nuclear Age Project, University of Leicester; Associate Fellow, Royal United Services Institute.Experience
-
–present
Associate Professor in Astropolitics and Space Warfare, School of Government and International Affairs (SGIA), Durham University
