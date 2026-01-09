Russian Security Forces Conduct Another Round Of Searches In Henichesk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Yellow Ribbon resistance movement, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian security forces are conducting another round of searches in Henichesk,” the message says.

Activists of the movement emphasized that this is already the third inspection this year. It is unknown who they are looking for or what caused this.

As reported by Ukrinform, it has become more difficult for locals to leave the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

In the temporarily occupied territories,“blacklists” are being compiled of undesirable citizens who actively use social networks and participate in public initiatives.

In the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right bank of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops. At the same time, Ukrainian units are holding their positions there.