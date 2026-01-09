Jaishankar Pays Tribute To Ambedkar, Underscores India-UNESCO Ties

Jaishankar at UNESCO Headquarters

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at the UNESCO headquarters. He also met UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany and underscored India's commitment to deepening engagement with the UN body. Posting about his tribute on Friday, EAM highlighted how Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar continues to be a guiding light. He said, "Paid my respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar @UNESCO Headquarters today. His ideals of social justice and inclusivity are a guiding light for humanity." Paid my respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar @UNESCO Headquarters today. His ideals of social justice and inclusivity are a guiding light for humanity. twitter/SZoP92lWHg - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 9, 2026

On his meeting with UNESCO DG Khaled El-Enany, EAM said, "Pleased to meet @UNESCO_DG Khaled El-Enany in Paris today. A multilateral world is inherently multicultural. Underlined India's commitment to advance engagement with @UNESCO in culture, education and heritage preservation globally." Pleased to meet @UNESCO_DG Khaled El-Enany in Paris today. A multilateral world is inherently multicultural. Underlined India's commitment to advance engagement with @UNESCO in culture, education and heritage preservation globally. twitter/pkAAvyCzyI - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 9, 2026

Strengthening India-France Cooperation

He also held conversations with the members of India - France Parliamentary Friendship Group and parliamentary friends of India and held discussions on contemporary global developments. The EAM affirmed possibilities for deeper India - France cooperation driven by the shared strategic outlook. A warm conversation with members of India - France Parliamentary Friendship Group and parliamentary friends of India. Discussed the state of the world, impact of technology and enabling a global workplace. Affirmed possibilities for deeper India - France cooperation driven by... twitter/Uwu7FrZDkt - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 9, 2026

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had met French President Emmanuel Macron and conveyed Prime Minister Modi's warm wishes. He also addressed the Ambassadors' Conference of France and underlined contemporary global shifts driven by factors like trade and energy.

During the meeting with his met his French counterpart, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed advancing bilateral cooperation and elevating India-EU engagement, while also sharing perspectives on contemporary global developments. EAM had called France amongst India's oldest strategic partners and underlined how the two countries are active in the international arena, they are committed to multipolarity and their working together is important not only for the bilateral relationship but also for stabilising global politics.

India-Weimer Format Meeting

On Wednesday, he also attended the first India-Weimer format meeting along with Polish Deputy PM Radoslaw Sikorski, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. The meeting focused on three key issues; India-European Union relations, the Indo-Pacific, and the Ukraine conflict. (ANI)

