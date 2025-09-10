Kevin Anderson

MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of Energy and Climate Change, University of Manchester Profile Articles Activity

Kevin is professor of Energy and Climate Change at the University of Manchester and visiting professor at the Universities of Uppsala (Sweden) and Bergen (Norway). Formerly he held the position of Zennström professor (in Uppsala) and was director of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research (UK). Kevin engages widely with governments, industry and civil society, and remains research active with publications in Climate policy, Nature and Science. He has a decade's industrial experience in the petrochemical industry, is a chartered engineer and fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

–present Professor of Energy and Climate Change, University of Manchester

Experience