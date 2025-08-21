Shmyhal Discusses Creation Of Joint Ventures With KNDS Deutschland Delegation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I held a meeting with the KNDS Deutschland delegation, led by CEO Ralf Ketzel. KNDS is a leading arms manufacturer whose products have already proven effective on the battlefield. We focused on strengthening industrial cooperation. We discussed the creation of new joint ventures in Ukraine for the production of military equipment and spare parts," Shmyhal said.

He added that work is also ongoing on launching repair and service hubs for the rapid restoration and maintenance of weaponry. The company plans to expand its network of heavy equipment repair centers in Ukraine. Within this cooperation, the first three Gepard air defense systems have already been repaired.

Shmyhal noted that KNDS Deutschland is interested in the experience of Ukrainian military personnel in using its weapons.

"We agreed to establish communication that will ensure the company's products are improved based on lessons from modern warfare," the minister said.

He also informed partners about preparations for launching Defense City - a special legal framework for defense companies: "These are transparent rules and clear conditions for investments and joint projects."

As Ukrinform reported, the Verkhovna Rada passed two key bills laying the foundation for implementing the Defense City initiative, which will allow Ukraine to significantly increase the production of modern weapons and military equipment.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram