"My model leans toward Crawford by the slimmest of margins - a split decision," said Herbatschek, a renowned mathematician and tech CEO known for applying analytical frameworks to real-world strategy. "Crawford's stance-switching, timing, and problem-solving under fire give him the tools to nick enough swing rounds - especially if he sets the pace early and forces Canelo to reset."

Herbatschek's Take on the Fight



Crawford's Technical Mastery & Adaptability - Crawford's seamless switch-hitting, counter-punching, and ring IQ allow him to neutralize pressure and take away opponents' A-plans. His shutdown performance versus Errol Spence Jr. remains a template for managing elite aggression.



Canelo's Recent Performance Signals - Though still elite, Canelo's most recent outing drew criticism for low output, suggesting a more selective, conservative cadence. If that tempo persists, Crawford can bank quiet rounds behind jab, angles, and counters.

Weight-Class Transition Dynamics - Crawford's move to super middleweight brings a size gap, but his speed, economy, and feet can offset it-provided he avoids extended trench exchanges, wins the geography of the ring, and keeps combinations short and clean.

"My lifelong passion for boxing is because it represents strategy, survival, focus, quick decision-making, and adaptability - all of the same qualities I rely on as a successful tech startup founder," Herbatschek added. "But based on my skills as an applied mathematician, I'm confident it will be a close Crawford win. However, keep in mind this is my personal opinion based on math, not betting advice," he stated.

As a longtime student of the sport, Herbatschek even outfitted his technology company's office with a small boxing area, reflecting his belief that ring principles translate to leadership, adaptability, and fast paced decision-making.

Dan Herbatschek's Final Prediction:

Terence Crawford defeats Canelo Álvarez via split decision. Herbatschek expects a tactical fight with several swing rounds, where Crawford's ring generalship and adaptability edge the scorecards.

About Dan Herbatschek

Dan Herbatschek is an applied mathematician and New York-based tech entrepreneur. His work sits at the intersection of quantitative thinking and real-world strategy, with a career spanning software, analytics, and innovation leadership. A devoted boxing enthusiast, Herbatschek applies data-driven insight and tactical analysis to the sport he loves. He frequently shares his passion for boxing outside the ring by dedicating his time and energy to a series of charity events and youth programs that are changing lives across his community. Local organization leaders have praised Herbatschek for his dedication, calling his efforts "a knockout for the community."

