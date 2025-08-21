Two Prime And Figment Partner For Staking Solutions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Two Prime, a prominent investment firm managing $1.75 billion in assets, has partnered with Figment, the leading independent staking infrastructure provider with over $15 billion staked across 1,000 clients. The collaboration brings forth an innovative offering, enabling institutional investors to access staking across more than 40 protocols, including advanced BTC yield strategies. The agreement marks a significant milestone in the evolution of blockchain-based investments, catering to the growing demand for diversified digital asset yield solutions.

The partnership between Two Prime and Figment blends institutional expertise with cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure. Investors will now be able to simultaneously participate in Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake mechanisms, two foundational components of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This dual approach allows institutions to enhance their portfolio's earnings by leveraging the best of both worlds - the robust security of Proof-of-Work systems like Bitcoin and the scalability and yield potential of Proof-of-Stake networks.

Proof-of-Stake, a consensus mechanism used in various blockchain networks, rewards participants who lock their assets in the network, enabling them to validate transactions and secure the blockchain. It is often seen as a more energy-efficient alternative to Proof-of-Work, which relies on miners to solve complex mathematical problems. By combining these two distinct methods, the partnership offers a unique opportunity for institutional investors to diversify their strategies and maximise their returns in an increasingly volatile market.

Two Prime's strategy is rooted in its deep understanding of institutional investment dynamics, with a focus on building yield strategies tailored for high-net-worth individuals and large-scale investors. The firm has long been a trailblazer in the institutional BTC space, offering clients a comprehensive suite of digital asset products that include structured solutions and yield-bearing strategies. The collaboration with Figment represents a step forward in Two Prime's mission to create more opportunities for institutional clients to benefit from the growing world of digital assets.

Figment, on the other hand, has built a strong reputation as the largest independent provider of staking services. The company's impressive track record includes $15 billion staked across multiple blockchain networks, making it a trusted player in the field. Its infrastructure supports a wide variety of clients, from individual stakers to large-scale institutions, offering tools and services that simplify the process of staking digital assets. With the new partnership, Figment expands its reach even further, providing clients with an extensive range of staking options across more than 40 different protocols.

Both firms are capitalising on the increasing institutional interest in digital assets, particularly those that offer steady returns. As traditional financial institutions and wealth managers look to diversify their portfolios, cryptocurrencies have become an attractive option, thanks to their potential for high yields. The ability to generate income through staking adds an additional layer of appeal, allowing institutions to tap into passive income streams while supporting blockchain networks.

The strategic partnership between Two Prime and Figment is poised to redefine how institutions approach digital asset investments. By offering an extensive array of yield strategies that cover both Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake networks, the firms are not only creating new opportunities but are also helping to drive the adoption of blockchain technology in institutional investment circles.

This collaboration comes at a time when the broader cryptocurrency market is showing signs of maturity. With the growing institutionalisation of digital assets, platforms and services that bridge the gap between traditional finance and the world of blockchain are becoming increasingly valuable. Two Prime and Figment's joint offering positions both firms as key players in this evolving landscape, providing investors with the tools to stay ahead of the curve.

