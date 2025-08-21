Festool's Latest Accessories Support Precision On-The-Go

New Features Include Updated Products and Final Release of Limited-Edition Anniversary Tools

LEBANON, Ind., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool , a leader in innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, today announced new accessory offerings designed to enhance precision for professionals who take tools on-the-go. As part of its Fall product launch, the company also released updates to its CT 15 and CT MIDI I Dust Extractors and a limited-edition product to celebrate its 100-year anniversary.

"Our fall product line-up is focused on supporting professionals with products that will help streamline their experience on the job. The MB 40 Mobile Drilling Attachment can be transported from job to job to enable easily replicable, perfectly perpendicular drilling," said Rick Bush, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Festool. "This new sidekick, plus items like the one-handed clamp and copying rings in the new OF 1010 Imperial Systainer, help ensure precision so you can focus on the heavy lifting."

MB 40 Mobile Drilling Attachment: The New Drilling Sidekick

The new portable drilling device from Festool is designed to provide guidance for perfectly straight, 900 drilling, no matter the surface. Compatible with Festool drills equipped with FastFix, features include:



Depth-Control: Easily dial in the desired depth, lock in the drill and drill up to two-inch deep with clear depth marking in mm or inches. Compact for Easy Transportation: Packed in a Systainer to keep items in order, the MB 40 is compact and easy to carry to any jobsite or shop.

FS-EZ 150 One-handed Clamp: One Clamp for Various Functions

The compact one-handed clamps support a wide range of applications to increase speed and efficiency on the job. Benefits include:



Grip, Adjust and Release: Tool-free conversion from clamping to spreading by repositioning the top jaw. Save Time with a Free Hand: Intuitive, one-handed operation thanks to the ergonomic pump-action lever that makes it easy to clamp a guiderail or workpiece while holding a drill in the other hand.

Legacy Product Updates: OF 1010, CT 15 I & CT MIDI Enhancements

Festool's routing and dust extraction product updates:



OF 1010 Imperial Accessory Kit: The comprehensive kit is stored in a Systainer and features a guide rail adapter, template guides, base runners and more. The new copying rings come in a range of diameters for routing along any type of template. CT MIDI I & CT 15 Dust Extractor Upgrades: To harmonize the experience across all Festool dust extractors, the CT MIDI I and CT 15 feature enhancements to the control panel.

100-Year Limited Editions: Sparking the Next Century of Innovation

Celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2025, Festool is launching its final limited edition anniversary product of the year, the RO 150 Limited Edition Systainer. The limited edition ROTEX RO 150 comes housed in a unique blue 100th Anniversary Systainer.

Pricing & Availability

Starting September 18, the MB 40 Mobile Drilling Attachment (577971) will be available at $263.94. The FS-EZ 150 One-handed Clamp (578623) will be available at $48.76. The OF 1010 Imperial Accessory Kit (578047) will be available at $333.90. The copying rings (578721-5) may be purchased separately, starting at $21.20. The CT MIDI I (578512) will be available at $719.74. The CT 15 (578441) will be available at $444.14. The limited edition ROTEX RO 150 (578238) will be available at $687.94. Limited Edition products are available as supplies last at participating dealers.

For more information, please visit: .

About Festool

For 100 years, Festool has been at the forefront of developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions. In 2025, the Company celebrates 100 years of redefining what's possible with systems-based power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool has built its legacy on the mission, "Built Better To Build Better." This drives the Company to create products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter...better. Join Festool as it looks ahead to the next 100 years of innovation. To learn more, visit: .

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit or .

SOURCE Festool USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED