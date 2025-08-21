Ovrlnd Celebrates Launch With Toyota Tacoma And Cash Giveaways
Ovrlnd, short for "Overland," offers high-quality outdoor clothing and gear tailored for overlanding enthusiasts. A small, passionate team created the brand spread across the U.S., united by a shared love for travel, exploration, and protecting the wild.
In partnership with Discovery Expeditions and TheGoodAPI, Ovrlnd is committed to conservation and sustainability. For every item purchased, the company plants one tree to help reforest the landscapes its customers explore. Every product is made to order to reduce overproduction and waste.
The giveaway vehicle is more than just a truck-it's a fully outfitted overland rig, equipped with premium gear including an Alu-Cab ModCap camper, full CBI armor, Warn winch, Baja Designs lighting, and a Peak Suspension lift kit. It's built for serious backcountry travel, and it comes with an additional $25,000 in cash to use however the winner chooses.
Customers automatically receive entries into the giveaway with every purchase. One dollar spent equals 10 entries. Orders over $99 qualify for free shipping. The giveaway promo is open to residents of the U.S. and Canada, and the winner will be randomly selected and contacted directly after the giveaway ends on October 30, 2025, at 8 PM EST.
To explore the company's products or enter the giveaway, visit . Ovrlnd can also be found on social media @ovrlnd .
About Ovrlnd
Ovrlnd is an outdoor gear and apparel company built for overlanding enthusiasts who crave the open road and off-grid adventure. Founded by a passionate, U.S.-based team, Ovrlnd provides high-quality, made-to-order clothing and equipment while promoting sustainability through tree planting with every item sold. With a mission to support conservation and reduce waste, Ovrlnd partners with organizations like TheGoodAPI and Discovery Expeditions. The brand is dedicated to helping adventurers explore responsibly, one trip and one tree at a time.
