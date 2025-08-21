Acute Pancreatitis Pipeline 2025: Therapies Under Investigation, Clinical Trials Milestones, And FDA Approvals By Delveinsight Dynavax Tech, Fresenius, Glaxosmithkline, Abbott, B. Braun SE, Baxter

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Acute Pancreatitis pipeline constitutes 4+ key companies continuously working towards developing 4+ Acute Pancreatitis treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Acute Pancreatitis Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acute Pancreatitis Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Acute Pancreatitis Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Acute Pancreatitis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Acute Pancreatitis companies working in the treatment market are Panafina, Inc., CalciMedica, Inc., SCM Lifescience Co., Pfizer, Repligen Corporation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing therapies for the Acute Pancreatitis treatment



Emerging Acute Pancreatitis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- RABI-767, CM4620, SCM-AGH, meropenem, RG1068, evinacumab, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Acute Pancreatitis market in the coming years.

In March 2025, CalciMedica Inc. (Nasdaq: CALC) announced that enrollment in its Phase 2 KOURAGE trial is progressing as planned, with results expected by late 2025, according to CEO Rachel Leheny, Ph.D. The company expressed optimism, citing encouraging findings from the 30th International AKI & CRRT Conference, where data demonstrated a 62.7% reduction in mortality among CARDEA patients with kidney and respiratory failure-aligning closely with KOURAGE's target population. Supported by funds from a recent credit facility with Avenue Capital, CalciMedica expects sufficient resources to complete the KOURAGE trial and initiate FDA discussions on a Phase 3 acute pancreatitis with SIRS program in the near future.

In October 2024, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH finalized the acquisition of Kynos Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel KMO inhibitors for the treatment of acute and chronic inflammatory conditions, including acute pancreatitis. In April 2024, CalciMedica completed patient enrollment for its Phase IIb CARPO clinical trial evaluating Auxora in acute pancreatitis. Auxora, a novel therapy from CalciMedica, is a potent and selective inhibitor of Orai1-containing CRAC (calcium release-activated calcium) channels, designed to target acute inflammatory and immune-related conditions, with a strong focus on potential benefits for patients with acute pancreatitis.

Acute Pancreatitis Overview

Acute pancreatitis is a sudden inflammation of the pancreas, an organ located behind the stomach that plays a critical role in digestion and blood sugar regulation. The condition can range from mild discomfort to a severe, life-threatening illness.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Acute Pancreatitis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Emerging Acute Pancreatitis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



RABI-767: Panafina, Inc.

CM4620: CalciMedica, Inc.

SCM-AGH: SCM Lifescience Co.

RABI-767: Panafina, Inc.

meropenem: Pfizer

RG1068: Repligen Corporation evinacumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Acute Pancreatitis Route of Administration

Acute Pancreatitis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Acute Pancreatitis Molecule Type

Acute Pancreatitis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Acute Pancreatitis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Acute Pancreatitis Assessment by Product Type

Acute Pancreatitis By Stage and Product Type

Acute Pancreatitis Assessment by Route of Administration

Acute Pancreatitis By Stage and Route of Administration

Acute Pancreatitis Assessment by Molecule Type Acute Pancreatitis by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Acute Pancreatitis Report covers around 4+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Acute Pancreatitis product details are provided in the report. Download the Acute Pancreatitis pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Acute Pancreatitis therapies

Some of the key companies in the Acute Pancreatitis Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Acute Pancreatitis are - D ynavax Technologies Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., CalciMedica Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, Olympus Corporation, Pfizer Inc., SCM Lifescience, and others.

Acute Pancreatitis Pipeline Analysis:

The Acute Pancreatitis pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acute Pancreatitis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acute Pancreatitis Treatment.

Acute Pancreatitis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Acute Pancreatitis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acute Pancreatitis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Acute Pancreatitis drugs and therapies

Acute Pancreatitis Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Acute Pancreatitis, Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques, Development of Novel Therapies, Growing Awareness and Education, Improved Healthcare Infrastructure, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Acute Pancreatitis Market.

Acute Pancreatitis Pipeline Market Barriers

However, High Cost of Treatment, Limited Availability of Specialized Care, Side Effects and Complications of Treatments, Lack of Standardized Treatment Protocols, Challenges in Early Diagnosis , and other factors are creating obstacles in the Acute Pancreatitis Market growth.

Scope of Acute Pancreatitis Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Acute Pancreatitis Companies: Panafina, Inc., CalciMedica, Inc., SCM Lifescience Co., Pfizer, Repligen Corporation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Acute Pancreatitis Therapies: RABI-767, CM4620, SCM-AGH, meropenem, RG1068, evinacumab, and others

Acute Pancreatitis Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Pancreatitis current marketed and Acute Pancreatitis emerging therapies Acute Pancreatitis Market Dynamics: Acute Pancreatitis market drivers and Acute Pancreatitis market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Acute Pancreatitis Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Acute Pancreatitis Report Introduction

2. Acute Pancreatitis Executive Summary

3. Acute Pancreatitis Overview

4. Acute Pancreatitis- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Acute Pancreatitis Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Acute Pancreatitis Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Acute Pancreatitis Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Acute Pancreatitis Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Acute Pancreatitis Preclinical Stage Products

10. Acute Pancreatitis Therapeutics Assessment

11. Acute Pancreatitis Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Acute Pancreatitis Key Companies

14. Acute Pancreatitis Key Products

15. Acute Pancreatitis Unmet Needs

16 . Acute Pancreatitis Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Acute Pancreatitis Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Acute Pancreatitis Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.