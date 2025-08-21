Lookdeep Reveals The Technology Behind Aimeetm: Physical AI With Multimodal Models For Hospital Care

Smart hospital initiatives connect devices and dashboards, sometimes adding sensors and computer vision. But connecting a toaster to WiFi never created a smart home, and ubiquitous connectivity in hospitals won't deliver on its promises either - because the model frames staff and patients as endpoints.

aimee reverses that model and generates new context by perceiving what's happening in the room, creating structured data from the physical world, and acting on it in real time. By engaging directly with patients and staff first, then orienting technology around their needs, aimee's people-first, agentic architecture unlocks a step-change in what care teams can accomplish.

"Too often, by looking to automate, AI in healthcare tries to eliminate decisions made by clinicians. The largest impact will instead come from equipping clinicians with the information to make the right decisions at the right moment," said Sendhil Mullainathan , Peter de Florez Professor of EECS; Professor of Economics at MIT. "That's what LookDeep does so well - provide data streams directly from the physical world so clinicians have the right context window when caring for patients. It cleverly takes patterns we know work and repurposes them to a setting where they've rarely been applied. With aimee, the result feels both transformative and inevitable: even today's methods can improve care, and future advances will only deepen the impact."

Architected for Continuous AI Improvement - aimee was built anticipating the relentless pace of AI. Edge AI uses LookDeep's peer-reviewed models, while orchestration layers allow both LookDeep-built and partner foundation models to be swapped in without reintegration. Temporal sequencing captures what happens before, during, and after each moment, so improvements at any layer translate into more accurate and responsive behavior without disrupting workflows.



Physical AI Powered by Multimodal Perception and Models - aimee perceives through multiple senses - vision, audio, and language - processed primarily at the edge for privacy and speed. These streams are orchestrated across multiple specialized models, whether for conversation, deeper technical analysis, or summarization. By linking these modalities, aimee has a broader and deeper context to inform what it means and how to respond.



Selective Memory Layers Personalize and Protect - Beyond perception, aimee retains only what matters. Empathy cues and personal motivators stay with her to strengthen patient connection, while clinically significant concerns are flagged for staff. Everything else is discarded - making interactions deeply personal while protecting privacy.

From Integration to Agent Collaboration - Interoperability no longer means funneling everything through one system. aimee natively supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and other agent-to-agent standards, enabling traditional and advanced collaboration with nurse-call systems, RTLS devices, and peer AI agents. In the future, aimee could automatically hand off to a home-care agent at discharge - ensuring continuity where silos once created risk.

"AI in the Bay Area evolves at breakneck speed - that pace isn't slowing, and we keep up with it so hospitals don't have to," said Narinder Singh , LookDeep co-founder & CEO. "We engineered aimee to 'plug and cooperate' - edge vision for privacy, multi-model orchestration for flexibility, and open standards for future-proofing. Hospitals can stay focused on care while we ensure the technology keeps racing ahead."

Interactive demo rooms are now open at lookdee . Hospitals, device makers, and digital-health developers can apply for LookDeep's Early-Access Partner Program, which provides SDKs, reference integrations, and co-development pathways for new agentic scenarios.

LookDeep Health is transforming hospital care with aimeeTM - the first AI-native platform for patients and the care team that sees, hears, and responds in real time. aimee combines computer vision, audio understanding, and natural language to deliver proactive safety, efficiency, and human connection - Ever Present for Every Patient. Our peer-reviewed, multi-model, multimodal agentic AI platform powers virtual sitting, nursing, and medicine that integrate seamlessly with today's systems, enabling hospitals to better care for acute patients - whether at the bedside or beyond. Built for the pace of healthcare's future, LookDeep helps hospitals elevate outcomes, strengthen their workforce, and lead in the next generation of care. Learn more at lookdee .

