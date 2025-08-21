Azerbaijan Continues Rehabilitation Program For Ukrainian Children Affected By War

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Another group of 30 children from Ukraine has arrived in Azerbaijan to undergo rehabilitation services under the auspices of the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry, the children will participate in a 10-day program at the Gabala Children's Rehabilitation Center, where they will receive medical, social, and psychological support. The program includes individual consultations, group therapies, yoga, and dance therapy sessions, aimed at stabilizing their emotional well-being and supporting their reintegration into society.

In addition to therapeutic services, excursions to recreation centers and visits to historical and architectural sites in Gabala and Sheki are planned to enrich their experience and provide a positive environment for recovery.

With the arrival of this group, nearly 300 Ukrainian children have so far benefited from Azerbaijan's rehabilitation initiative. The Ministry noted that efforts are ongoing to expand the program, ensuring continued support for children who have suffered from the consequences of the war in Ukraine.