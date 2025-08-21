Azerbaijan Continues Rehabilitation Program For Ukrainian Children Affected By War
Another group of 30 children from Ukraine has arrived in Azerbaijan to undergo rehabilitation services under the auspices of the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry, the children will participate in a 10-day program at the Gabala Children's Rehabilitation Center, where they will receive medical, social, and psychological support. The program includes individual consultations, group therapies, yoga, and dance therapy sessions, aimed at stabilizing their emotional well-being and supporting their reintegration into society.
In addition to therapeutic services, excursions to recreation centers and visits to historical and architectural sites in Gabala and Sheki are planned to enrich their experience and provide a positive environment for recovery.
With the arrival of this group, nearly 300 Ukrainian children have so far benefited from Azerbaijan's rehabilitation initiative. The Ministry noted that efforts are ongoing to expand the program, ensuring continued support for children who have suffered from the consequences of the war in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment