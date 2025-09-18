Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Injury Toll From Russian Airstrike On Vozdvyzhivka Rises To Four

Injury Toll From Russian Airstrike On Vozdvyzhivka Rises To Four


2025-09-18 07:07:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"There are already four injured – medical assistance was also needed for a 50-year-old woman," he said.

Read also: Russian troops strike rescuers in Nizhyn: one dead and two wounded

As reported earlier, on September 18 the Russian army dropped at least three aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka, damaging houses and outbuildings. Initial reports said three people had been injured.

MENAFN18092025000193011044ID1110082449

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search