Injury Toll From Russian Airstrike On Vozdvyzhivka Rises To Four
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"There are already four injured – medical assistance was also needed for a 50-year-old woman," he said.Read also: Russian troops strike rescuers in Nizhyn: one dead and two wounded
As reported earlier, on September 18 the Russian army dropped at least three aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka, damaging houses and outbuildings. Initial reports said three people had been injured.
