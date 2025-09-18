Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Receives Phone Call From Ukrainian President

2025-09-18 07:16:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al -Thani received a phone call today from the President of Ukraine HE Volodymyr Zelensky.

Discussions during the call dealt with bilateral cooperation between the two countries and means to support and develop them as well as the latest developments in the region and the situation in Ukraine.

HE the Ukrainian President expressed his thanks and appreciation for the State of Qatar's role in reuniting a number of Ukrainian children with their families in Ukraine. His Excellency also expressed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar in the face of the Israeli attack.

HH the Amir expressed his thanks to HE the Ukrainian President for his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar.

