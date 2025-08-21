403
Lebanese President: Lebanon Abides By Cabinet Decision On Restricting Arms Possession
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday affirmed that Lebanon is committed to implementing the recent cabinet decision to restrict possession of arms to the state.
Aoun, in a statement released by the presidency following a meeting with the visiting Arab League assistant secretary general Ambassador Hosam Zaki, said all sisterly and friendly states had been informed of the cabinet decision, stressing that Lebanon is committed to implementing it in a manner that preserves interest of all Lebanese.
The president indicated that the authorities told the US envoy Tom Barrack that Israel now must deliver on various issues such as withdrawing from occupied regions in the south, releasing the prisoners and implementing the UN resolution 1701 to create the adequate conditions for enforcing the state sovereignty through its forces until the internationally recognized borders.
Arab support is crucial at present, amid the international community's understanding and support for the Lebanese stand, Aoun said.
For his part, ambassador Zaki indicated that he conveyed greetings from the Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit, affirming the organization's follow-up on conditions in Lebanon.
He affirmed the Arab League support for the plan to re-impose the state authority on all national territories and restricting arms possession to it.
The Arab League, Zaki added, strongly supports pressures on the Israeli occupation forces to withdraw from the Lebanese territories in the south and abstain from any action that may undermine the Lebanese sovereignty.
He expressed hope that the weapons' issue would be tackled "with a measure of caution and wisdom." (end)
