Neoterrex Completes Phase I Exploration Program On Revolver Rare Earth Elements Project

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first phase (Phase I) of its exploration program on the 100%-owned Revolver rare earth elements ("REE") project (the "Project"), located in the Saguenay region of Quebec.

Phase I program completed: reconnaissance prospecting, detailed geological mapping, and systematic sampling over high-priority targets.

21 new REE occurrences identified in 2024, with assays up to 7.16% total rare earth oxides (TREO).

Two heavy rare earth-enriched zones prioritized for follow-up to evaluate size potential, host geology, and extensions.

Over 49 grab and channel samples collected from outcrops and angular boulders; assay results currently pending analysis. Project advantage: located 39 km from the Niobec rare earth and niobium mine, and 35 km from the city of Saguenay, providing excellent infrastructure access.

The Phase I program built on the strong results from the 2024 campaign, which identified 21 new REE occurrences across the Project (see NeoTerrex December 12, 2024 news release). The 2025 work was designed to:



Confirm the extent and geological controls of the most promising heavy rare earth-enriched zones.

Expand coverage across underexplored areas of the Project. Collect representative samples for geochemical analysis and mineralogical studies.

Systematic sampling during Phase I resulted in the collection of more than 49 grab and channel samples, targeting outcrops, angular boulders, and mineralized trends. These samples are now undergoing laboratory analysis, with results expected to guide the definition of drill-ready targets.

Pending assay results from Phase I, NeoTerrex intends to:



Conduct target definition and prioritization to select areas for mechanical stripping and trenching.

Advance mineralogical test work to determine potential processing pathways. Prepare for a Phase II exploration program, which may include geophysical surveys and initial drilling on priority targets.

Initial results highlight the Revolver Project's potential as a new rare earth-bearing district in Quebec. Early discoveries include light and heavy rare earths occurrences and strategically significant elements critical to high-strength permanent magnets used in electric vehicles and military technologies.

NeoTerrex maintains a strong treasury with approximately $3 million in working capital and no debt, enabling the Company to advance multiple projects in parallel. In addition to Revolver, NeoTerrex continues to evaluate and advance its Galactic, Gravitas, and Mount Discovery projects, each of which hosts significant rare earth element and other critical metals potential.

Through its multi-project portfolio approach, NeoTerrex aims to advance its position in the exploration of critical metals in North America, with the objective of contributing to the long-term security of supply for Western markets.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President and CEO of NeoTerrex, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NeoTerrex

NeoTerrex Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of critical metal projects in Quebec. The Company controls a portfolio of 100%-owned properties that host multiple rare earth element occurrences and other strategic metals essential for permanent magnet technologies used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and advanced defense applications. With projects located in mining-friendly jurisdictions near infrastructure, a strong balance sheet, and a technically experienced team, NeoTerrex is positioned to play a key role in building a secure and sustainable North American rare earth supply chain.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to NeoTerrex's future plans, objectives or goals including its phase II 2025 exploration program for the Project. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at .







