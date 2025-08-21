I-Care Announces Strategic Integration With MVP One To Create Smarter Maintenance Of Industrial Assets

New integration between MVP One's CMMS and I-care's decision support platform will enable industrial manufacturers to integrate Predictive Maintenance, powered by AI and IoT.

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- I-care, a global leader in predictive maintenance and machine health, has announced a strategic partnership with MVP One, a market leader in turnkey maintenance management software. This alliance unites the two companies' predictive and real-time reliability engineering capabilities to enable customers to plan and execute downtime, rather than react to it.

"Manufacturers face a double threat: unplanned downtime from reactive maintenance, and the complexity of managing labor, parts, and compliance across facilities. Traditional CMMS tools stop short, and predictive insights remain hidden in data silos," said Ben Detober, Deputy CEO of I-care Group. "To overcome this disjointed environment, I-care and MVP One have created a smarter maintenance capability that uses predictive analytics to transform industrial asset management."

I-care's predictive maintenance technology uses AI, IoT, and vibration analysis to detect asset failures before they happen, while MVP One CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) captures all pending maintenance issues. As a result of this integration, customers can use predictive analytics to prioritize maintenance and repair tasks based on severity.

"By combining MVP One's CMMS with I-care's AI-based predictive analytics, we have created a seamless reliability ecosystem, spanning work orders from waveforms," said Jonathan Clark, CEO of MVP One. "Customers will be able to triage maintenance and repairs in real time. Resolving maintenance and repair tasks during planned downtime minimizes the reactivity and cost of unexpected production-stopping asset failures."

This first-ever complete reliability ecosystem detects asset failures before they happen. Putting reliability engineers in control of planning and executing maintenance tasks proactively allows impending maintenance and repair tasks to be prioritized based on severity. When reliability engineers use this solution, they can reduce downtime, extend the life of expensive industrial assets and assure the smooth operation of their plants.

"Making all of I-see's predictive maintenance insights available within MVP One creates a seamless asset management and decision support platform data," said Ben Detober, Deputy CEO of I-care Group. "This I-care/MVP One integration is part of our larger initiative to become the single source of PdM data that reliability engineers depend on to keep their plants running smoothly."

About MVP One

MVP One CMMS/EAM software is a market leader in turnkey maintenance management, empowering organizations with easy-to-use software that boosts asset lifespan. Connecting maintenance teams with innovative technology and expert guidance to work more efficiently, boosting their competitive edge. For more information, visit

About I-care

The I-care Group is a global leader in predictive maintenance, monitoring hundreds of thousands of industrial machines worldwide with advanced technologies-including our own Wi-careTM vibration sensors. Our mission is to change the way the world performs. I-seeTM, our AI-driven platform, integrates effortlessly with I-care solutions and external systems thanks to its open API. It gathers data from all PdM techniques, delivers equipment failure prediction months ahead, and feeds external systems with essential insights to optimize maintenance operations. Founded in 2004 in Belgium, I-care employs more than 950 people, operates 36 offices across 16 countries (Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and USA), and delivers worldwide expertise in reliability and predictive maintenance to customers in more than 55 countries. I-care has won several awards for its innovations, including ADM's 2024 Supplier Award for reliability services, the Factory Innovation Award at Hannover Messe, and the 2025 Solutions Award at The Reliability Conference. For more information on I-see, Wi-care and I-care's reliability technologies, visit

