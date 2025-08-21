403
Delta Air Lines 737’s Wing Flap Partially Detaches During Flight
(MENAFN) The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated an urgent investigation following a partial detachment of a wing flap on a Boeing 737 aircraft just before landing in Texas.
Delta Air Lines Flight 1893, traveling from Orlando International Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Tuesday, experienced the incident when passengers noticed part of the wing’s trailing edge appeared to have broken off.
Passenger Shanila Arif recounted the tense moment to media, saying, “We felt it was bad turbulence. The plane was shaking,” she said. “The lady in front of us opened the window and told us it is broken. I opened the window and got scared.”
After safely landing, Delta Air Lines confirmed in a statement, “it was observed that a portion of the left wing’s flap was not in place,” and added that “the aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance.”
The flight carried 62 passengers and six crew members, with no injuries reported.
Delta Air Lines has pledged full cooperation with the FAA’s ongoing investigation.
