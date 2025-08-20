Techmediabreaks ONAR Holding Corp. (ONAR) At The Forefront Of 'Fundamental Transformation' In AI-Driven SEO

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ONAR Holdings (OTCQB: ONAR) was featured in a recent Forbes article that highlights a new era of AI-driven search and advertising. In the interview, the company's CEO Claude Zdanow explained how ONAR is leveraging its AI-powered technologies to help mid-market brands thrive in the age of conversational AI search. Speaking of the seismic pivot from traditional Google search toward AI-enhanced platforms, he explained,“We're shifting from gaming Google's algorithm to engaging in real-time AI searches that respond directly to what we ask. That's the fundamental transformation unfolding right now... Language model optimization is about creating content that's actually relevant and useful so that AI, not just a search engine, can interpret it, trust it, and serve it up as the best answer. It's no longer about finessing the system. It's about genuinely solving a user's problem. . . . This shift isn't just about changing tactics, it's about changing intent. We must stop thinking in terms of algorithms and start thinking in terms of audiences. Moving forward, the question won't be 'How do I get ranked?' but rather: 'How do I help someone?'”

To view the full article, visit

About ONAR Holding Corp.

ONAR is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network, now publicly traded as ONAR Holding Corporation. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:



Performance Marketing and SEO: ONAR's high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.

Experiential Marketing and Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary. Pioneering Technology Incubator: ONAR Labs is a team of data scientists, engineers, and industry experts who are identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions born from servicing ONAR's agency clients, battle-tested by its network to ensure real-world applicability and impact.

ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

