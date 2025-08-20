Why President Lee Jae Myung Will Stop In Tokyo Before Washington

MENAFN - Asia Times) Great attention in South Korea is rightfully focused on the high-stakes visit later this month of President Lee Jae Myung to Washington, DC. Worries about the future of alliance relations with the United States are growing, fed by the apparent readiness of President Donald Trump to abandon Ukraine and subordinate relations with Europe to those with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

All this, however, also serves to underscore the strategic importance of President Lee's decision to stop in Tokyo on his way to Washington. Aside from the unprecedented decision to visit Japan before the United States, the August 23–24 visit allows the two Asian neighbors and allies of the United States to tightly coordinate their response to the Trump administration.

South Korea and Japan face an overlapping set of challenges in managing relations with the United States under the second Trump administration. Both are under pressure to vastly increase defense spending, fork over much larger amounts of money to support US force presence, deal with high tariffs on vital exports such as automobiles and electronics, and subordinate their handling of economic and diplomatic ties with China to the Trump administration's policy.

The South Korean government has closely followed the progress – and lack thereof – of Japan's trade and diplomatic talks with the United States. And to a large extent, South Korea's policy responses, from increasing direct investment to easing non-tariff barriers, have mirrored those of Japan .

But Lee's upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo implies more than just policy coordination. As the South Korean leader indicated in his Liberation Day speech on August 15, there is a growing emphasis on deepening the bilateral partnership to effectively hedge against the United States' retreat from global leadership and security commitments.

Lee avoided the anti-Japanese rhetoric often pushed by previous South Korean progressive administrations. Instead, his sophisticated address took note of the“polycrisis” facing South Korea – from realigned supply chains, the collapse of the global trade order, industrial and technological transformation and climate change. In that context, he gave special emphasis to the role of the South Korea-Japan relationship:

Unlike last year's address by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol , President Lee's speech confronted the thorny issue of history – the painful past of Japanese colonialism and ongoing issues over wartime justice and acknowledgement of South Korean victims of Japanese rule.