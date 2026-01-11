403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, Ukraine set to sign major reconstruction deal at Davos
(MENAFN) Washington and Kiev are preparing to sign a sweeping $800 billion reconstruction agreement later this month at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to reports. The plan is expected to channel investments over the next decade through loans, grants, and private-sector participation.
The framework builds on last year’s rare earth minerals accord between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump, which gave Washington preferential access to Ukraine’s resources. While the deal strengthens economic ties, it does not include the security guarantees long sought by Kiev.
Trump has promoted the arrangement as a way to recoup what he described as extensive financial aid previously given to Ukraine. Earlier this week, he reiterated: “I said that if we want to move forward, we need rare earth metals. We want our money back.”
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff has described the reconstruction package as a central element of the ceasefire negotiations he has been working on, noting that major investment groups such as BlackRock are expected to participate.
Trump has long criticized unconditional aid to Ukraine, at one point calling Zelensky “the greatest salesman on earth,” and accusing former President Joe Biden of having “fleeced” America by committing $350 billion in military assistance.
This upcoming deal signals a shift toward economic reconstruction as a cornerstone of U.S. policy in Ukraine, tying financial recovery to broader peace efforts.
The framework builds on last year’s rare earth minerals accord between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump, which gave Washington preferential access to Ukraine’s resources. While the deal strengthens economic ties, it does not include the security guarantees long sought by Kiev.
Trump has promoted the arrangement as a way to recoup what he described as extensive financial aid previously given to Ukraine. Earlier this week, he reiterated: “I said that if we want to move forward, we need rare earth metals. We want our money back.”
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff has described the reconstruction package as a central element of the ceasefire negotiations he has been working on, noting that major investment groups such as BlackRock are expected to participate.
Trump has long criticized unconditional aid to Ukraine, at one point calling Zelensky “the greatest salesman on earth,” and accusing former President Joe Biden of having “fleeced” America by committing $350 billion in military assistance.
This upcoming deal signals a shift toward economic reconstruction as a cornerstone of U.S. policy in Ukraine, tying financial recovery to broader peace efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment