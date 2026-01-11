Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian President Vows to Tackle Economic Challenges

2026-01-11 07:34:52
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that his administration is committed to resolving the nation’s economic difficulties, as demonstrations continue in several regions.

Pezeshkian asserted that Iran’s “enemies are seeking to sow chaos and instability” in the aftermath of the country’s 12 day conflict with Israel last June. In his televised remarks, he accused the US and Israel of orchestrating the unrest.

He appealed to citizens to avoid aligning with “rioters and terrorists,” urging them not to participate in vandalism or acts of sabotage.

“The government is determined to solve economic problems and is ready to listen to the people,” Pezeshkian emphasized.

