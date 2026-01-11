403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wall Street Ends Week Higher
(MENAFN) US equities finished Friday in positive territory, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 reaching fresh record levels, buoyed by encouraging labor market figures.
The Dow advanced 0.48%, adding 237.96 points to settle at 49,504.07.
The Nasdaq climbed 0.81%, or 191.33 points, closing at 23,671.35, while the S&P 500 increased 0.65%, or 44.82 points, ending the session at 6,966.28.
Meanwhile, the Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as the "fear index,” dropped 6.21% to 14.49.
On a weekly basis, the Dow rose 2.3%, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 posted gains of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively.
The December employment report revealed that nonfarm payrolls expanded by 50,000, falling short of the anticipated 73,000.
The jobless rate edged down to 4.4%, slightly better than economists’ forecast of 4.5%.
Consumer sentiment also strengthened, with the University of Michigan’s confidence index climbing to 54 in January, its highest reading since September 2025.
In corporate developments, semiconductor stocks stood out. Broadcom’s shares advanced 3.8%, while Intel surged 10.8%.
The Dow advanced 0.48%, adding 237.96 points to settle at 49,504.07.
The Nasdaq climbed 0.81%, or 191.33 points, closing at 23,671.35, while the S&P 500 increased 0.65%, or 44.82 points, ending the session at 6,966.28.
Meanwhile, the Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as the "fear index,” dropped 6.21% to 14.49.
On a weekly basis, the Dow rose 2.3%, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 posted gains of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively.
The December employment report revealed that nonfarm payrolls expanded by 50,000, falling short of the anticipated 73,000.
The jobless rate edged down to 4.4%, slightly better than economists’ forecast of 4.5%.
Consumer sentiment also strengthened, with the University of Michigan’s confidence index climbing to 54 in January, its highest reading since September 2025.
In corporate developments, semiconductor stocks stood out. Broadcom’s shares advanced 3.8%, while Intel surged 10.8%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment