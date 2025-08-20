Jackson Metal Roof Launches“Design Your Building” Online Platform For Custom Metal Roof And Pole Barn Design

MENAFN - GetNews)



"JMRS Logo"Jackson Metal Roof unveils its innovative“Design Your Building” online platform, empowering homeowners, contractors, and architects across Central Georgia to configure and preview custom metal roof and pole barn projects easily. Try it now at jacksonmetalroof.

Forsyth, GA - August 20, 2025 - Jackson Metal Roofing is proud to announce the launch of its new“Design Your Building” online configurator. This intuitive digital tool allows homeowners, contractors, and architects to seamlessly design, visualize, and request quotes for custom metal roof and pole barn projects. The launch demonstrates Jackson Metal Roof's commitment to making high quality roofing and building solutions more accessible than ever.

A Smarter Way to Build

“Our new online design platform represents a leap forward in providing fast, user-friendly access to our full range of metal roofing and building options,” said Jeremiah, CEO of Jackson Metal Roofing.“Whether you're working on a residential home, commercial property, or agricultural structure, this tool simplifies the process, putting customization and quoting literally at your fingertips.”

Through the platform, users can explore options for:



Metal roofing panels in color-finished or galvalume styles for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Pole barn configurations including barndominiums, equestrian, open, enclosed, farm, and combination structures.

Seamless Design and Instant Visualization

The Design Building tool provides:



A real-time interface to mix and match styles, colors, and structural features.

Easy toggling among project types including roof only, pole barn, or hybrid designs. A quick“Submit for Quote” feature, streamlining the process from idea to estimate.

This platform empowers customers to take control of their vision before contacting the team. It combines Jackson Metal Roof's trusted service with a modern online experience.

Built for Central Georgia and Beyond

Since its founding, Jackson Metal Roof has positioned itself as a one-stop provider for roofing, accessories, and pole barns in Central Georgia. The addition of this innovative tool reinforces the company's dedication to customer convenience and its leadership in the roofing industry.

“Our customers told us they wanted to explore options before committing,” noted Josh, Director of Operations.“This platform provides exactly that. We believe it will help homeowners and contractors move from planning to building with greater confidence.”

How to Use It

Visit jacksonmetalroof

Select what building is going to be designed a roof, a pole barn, or both

Customize the building by choosing panels, colors, and structural options

Submit the design for an instant quote

About Jackson Metal Roofing

Jackson Metal Roofing is a leader in roofing and pole barn solutions in Central Georgia. The company provides energy-efficient, color-finished, and galvalume metal roofing for residential, commercial, and agricultural projects. Known for competitive pricing, fast turnaround, and reliable customer service, Jackson Metal Roof now adds digital design technology to its list of customer benefits.