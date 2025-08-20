Tidewe Partners With Minndak To Launch Game-Changing Hunting Waders

Tidewe Slough Dawgs Wader

Tidewe & Minndak Collaboration

WI, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Outdoor gear innovator TideWe has officially launched its most advanced hunting wader to date - co-engineered with Minndak, an avid outdoorsman, YouTuber, angler, and seasoned waterfowl hunter. This next-generation wader is built to meet the real-world demands of hunters who expect more from their gear - more durability, more mobility, and more comfort in the harshest conditions.Combining Minndak's raw field experience and loyal audience of outdoor enthusiasts with TideWe's cutting-edge innovation, the result is a wader that redefines performance from the boots up.“This isn't just a product - it's a project that reflects my life in the outdoors,” said Minndak, who co-designed the wader after years of hunting, fishing, and filming in extreme conditions.“Every feature in this wader solves a problem I've faced in the field. Period.”Field-Tested Features for Serious HuntersFast, Frustration-Free AccessThe TideWe x Minndak Wader features a dual-zip entry system designed for real-world conditions. A front-facing 10# T-Zip air-tight waterproof zipper combines with side expansion zips and an integrated kick tab, allowing hunters to gear up or down quickly - even in freezing temps or when layered up. No more struggling in the dark or fighting stiff materials.Dry, Comfortable, UnstoppableBuilt from 100% polyester waterproof fabric, the wader delivers 20,000mm waterproof protection and 3,000mm breathability, with a DWR C0 finish that repels water, mud, and grit. Integrated boot drain holes and built-in gaiters further ensure that excess water escapes quickly, keeping your feet dry and your stride light, no matter how wet the conditions get.Warmth Without the BulkTo combat freezing mornings and icy water, the boots are equipped with 1200G 3MTM ThinsulateTM Ultra insulation. They retain heat while maintaining flexibility, so hunters stay comfortable without sacrificing movement. Paired with a rugged non-slip outsole, this system ensures secure footing across slick banks, frozen edges, and muddy terrain.Custom Fit & Agile MovementA 9-point latch adjustment system, Stretch-LocTM elastic belt, and Y-shaped Hypalon suspender bridge work together to deliver a highly customizable fit. Side expansion zips provide space when layering or room to breathe during long treks. This ergonomic design supports all-day comfort and freedom of movement, whether you're climbing into a blind or crouching in cover.Field-Durable ConstructionReinforced neoprene knee pads and precision-stitched seams give hunters the confidence to move aggressively in any setting. Whether crawling through cattails or kneeling in flooded timber, these critical zones are built to withstand repeated use and rough terrain - exactly how Minndak tested them.Gear-Ready DesignThe integrated Gear-MatrixTM pocket system keeps hunting essentials right where you need them. Designed for both quick access and secure storage, it's built for those who need to stay organized and efficient in the field - with space for shells, calls, tools, and more.Adaptive Camo & Signature LookAvailable in two versatile camo patterns - Timber Shadow and Marsh Moss - the waders offer concealment across a wide range of waterfowl environments. Each pair is proudly finished with dual-logo badging, representing the trusted collaboration between TideWe and Minndak.Ready for the Long HaulEvery pair of waders includes a complete mending kit, allowing hunters to make quick repairs and extend the life of their gear season after season. This is equipment built to last - and to be trusted in the most demanding outdoor conditions.Who Is Minndak?Minndak is a widely respected YouTuber and content creator with a dedicated following of outdoor enthusiasts. Known for his authentic, boots-on-the-ground videos that cover hunting, fishing, and gear reviews, Minndak has built trust with thousands of viewers by showing what really works in the wild. His partnership with TideWe brings real-world credibility to a product built to perform under pressure.“I've worn a lot of waders in my life. This is the first one I helped build,” Minndak said.“If I wouldn't wear it on camera, in a snowstorm, in a flooded timber hole - I wouldn't put my name on it.”About TideWeTideWe is a leading name in high-performance outdoor gear , known for fusing innovation with affordability. From hunting to fishing to rugged adventure, TideWe designs gear that works - so you can focus on the pursuit.

