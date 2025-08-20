OFIL Airborne And Nova Maps Team Up To Bring Wildfire Mapping To Utility Helicopters

Phoenix Heli-Flight, based in Fort McMurray, has been flying the ROMLite gimbal regularly for pipeline and powerline inspections.

OFIL Airborne, known for their aerial gimbal systems used in utility inspections, are adding a powerful new capability to their lineup.

- Ray HylandVIENNA, AUSTRIA, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OFIL Airborne , known for their aerial gimbal systems used in utility inspections, are adding a powerful new capability to their lineup. Their partnership with Nova , one of the most trusted names in wildfire data, allows operators to integrate wildfire mapping into their existing equipment. Helicopter operators can now easily and seamlessly switch between utility inspections and wildfire mapping.Nova is already relied on by over 100 customers, including top agencies like CAL FIRE, British Columbia Wildfire Service, and the LA City Fire Department. The Nova platform delivers everything from in-the-moment heat detection to ready-to-go georeferenced PDFs that ground crews can pull up on their phones. With this new integration, that same toolset is available to helicopter operators using OFIL's gimbals-no extra crew or complicated software needed.Phoenix Heli-Flight, based in Fort McMurray, has been flying the ROMLite gimbal regularly for pipeline and powerline inspections. Now they've successfully deployed it on wildfire missions in Alberta. It's a timely upgrade as fire activity continues to grow.“This lets us fly higher, faster, and with more confidence,” said Cameron Spring, Operations Manager at Phoenix.“The combo of OFIL's HD and 4K sensors with Nova's AI mapping tools gives us incredible efficiency in the air; on one recent fire we were capturing over 5000 hectares in a 2.5-hour flight. This huge rate of capture and quick data turnaround is especially useful on the big, fast-moving fires we're seeing more of.”Phoenix recently used the system for mapping and hotspot detection on multiple fires in Alberta.“The system worked flawlessly, allowing us to map larger areas faster and more efficiently. Being helicopter-mounted and NVG-equipped also gives us the capability to work around the clock in jurisdictions doing night attack, and during the same hours that the tankers are flying - when drones would be grounded. Ultimately, this means the agency can clear the area faster, releasing crews for other tasks, and saving the taxpayers' money,” said Spring.Daan Arscott, Director of Business Development at Nova, sees this as a major evolution in wildfire tech.“Nova's tools have been supporting crews for over a decade but bringing them into manned helicopter operations changes the game. Helicopters can stay in the air longer and reach farther than drones, and when you pair that with automated hotspot detection that can catch something the size of a fist, the result is next level. We're excited to see Phoenix Heli-Flight working with Nova and OFIL to deliver wildfire intelligence products never before available to fire agencies."For OFIL, the approach was all about practicality.“We didn't try to reinvent the wheel,” said Ray Hyland, Director of Airborne Solutions.“Nova is already widely trusted in the wildfire industry, so our goal was to make it plug-and-play. The result is something you can be using on power lines in the morning, get a call, and by lunchtime you're mapping fires, without needing a GIS team onboard. Operators love that it's easy to use and keeps their aircraft on the scene longer-especially after the main fire's been knocked down and everyone else goes home.”About OFIL AirborneOFIL Airborne is a leading provider of cutting-edge gimbal systems designed for various aerial inspection applications. With a commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, OFIL's products offer unparalleled performance, adaptability, and ease of use. Backed by years of experience, the company continues to lead the industry with groundbreaking technology and a dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its partners and customers worldwide. For more information, visit ofil-airborne.For media or sales inquiries, please contact:Ray Hyland, Director of Airborne SolutionsEmail: ...Tel: +1 604 889 2169

Ray Hyland

OFIL Airborne

+1 604-889-2169

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.