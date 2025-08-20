Pope Leo XIV Plans 1St Overseas Visit To Lebanon, Possible Stop In Turkiye

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Pope Leo XIV is preparing for his first international journey as head of the Roman Catholic Church, with a visit to Lebanon expected by December, Azernews reports, citing statements from Cardinal Bechara Rai.

While the exact date of the trip has not yet been finalized, Cardinal Rai confirmed that "preparations are already underway." The visit would mark a significant moment in Pope Leo's papacy, underscoring the Vatican's focus on engaging with the Middle East during a time of regional and religious complexity.

A Vatican official also confirmed that the trip is in the planning stages and may include an additional stop in Turkey. Pope Leo has previously expressed his desire to visit Turkey this year to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, which convened in 325 AD and laid foundational doctrines of Christian theology. The commemoration is expected to take place near Lake Iznik, the historical site of the council.

The potential dual-nation visit would be rich in both spiritual and geopolitical significance, highlighting the Pope's commitment to interfaith dialogue and historical continuity within the Christian tradition.