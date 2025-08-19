Rukmini Vasanth On 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Casting: I Wanted To Shout It From The Rooftops
The actress is celebrated for her nuanced performance in 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello', and is now set to witness the expansion of the 'Kantara' universe.
The opportunity came to her early last year, and it left a lasting impression. Talking about the same, she said,“I was approached for this film early last year. That's when I met Rishab sir, and he shared the story with me. He was very kind and asked if I would like to be part of this project, and honestly, it was a complete dream come true”.
Having earned Rishab Shetty's admiration after 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello', the casting felt like a full-circle moment for Rukmini.
She further mentioned,“He had been extremely kind to me ever since Sapta came out. He said some very generous things at the premiere, and it meant a lot to me. So, for him to value my work and then offer me a role in a film that's so anticipated and exciting, it felt really special”.
But while the news filled her with excitement, Rukmini had to hold onto the secret until the right moment, as she said,“I wanted to shout it from the rooftops as soon as it became pakka. It felt like such a daunting yet thrilling opportunity. But I knew it had to be announced at the right time, so in a way, it became this lovely little secret I carried with me”.
“People kept asking me when my next Kannada project was, and I so badly wanted to tell them. Now that it's finally out, it feels incredibly affirming and beautiful”, she added.
