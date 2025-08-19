403
Moscow Applauds Trump's "Deeper" Involvement in Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Moscow acknowledged that U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration had adopted a more profound strategy in tackling the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
This shift reportedly follows the recent summit held between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during an interview with a state-run television channel, stated that “President Trump and his team, especially after the meeting in Alaska, have taken a much deeper approach to resolving this crisis.”
He emphasized that the American side now seems to comprehend the importance of addressing the “root causes” of the conflict, something that “we, President Putin, have constantly talked about.”
Lavrov remarked on the “good atmosphere” that surrounded the high-level discussions in Alaska.
According to reports by Russian news sources, the positive tone of the meeting was evident in the joint statements made by both presidents afterward.
Describing the summit as a “useful conversation,” Lavrov asserted that it was “clear” Trump and his administration “sincerely want to achieve a result that will be long-term, sustainable, and reliable.”
This indicates a commitment to finding a more enduring and stable resolution to the crisis.
Lavrov also contrasted the U.S. position with that of European nations, criticizing them for promoting only a ceasefire while continuing to arm Ukraine.
He said those countries “were saying on every corner that only a ceasefire was needed and after that they would continue to supply weapons to Ukraine.”
The summit between Trump and Putin took place behind closed doors for three hours in Anchorage, Alaska, last Friday.
Following the meeting, the Russian leader stated that an "understanding" had been reached between the two presidents.
