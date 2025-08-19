Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Armed Assault in Syria’s Tartous Kills Two Security Officers

(MENAFN) Two members of Syria’s security forces were fatally shot during a morning patrol in the coastal city of Tartous, according to a local news agency Tuesday.

The attack took place in the morning during a routine patrol, when security personnel approached a suspicious vehicle for inspection and one of its occupants opened fire, fatally shooting both officers, according to an unnamed security official.

Following the shooting, the assailants escaped, prompting authorities to launch an intensive manhunt to locate the vehicle and capture those responsible, the news agency reported.

In response, the war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that Tartous experienced a surge in security operations, including the deployment of drone surveillance, aimed at preventing further incidents.

