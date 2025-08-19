403
Wildfire Erupts in Northern Morocco
(MENAFN) A forest fire ignited on Monday in Morocco’s northern Taounate province as the region experienced extreme heat.
The flames broke out specifically in the al-Ghararsa forest, as confirmed by an official from Morocco’s National Agency for Waters and Forests (ANEF).
According to a national broadcaster, the fire also extended to agricultural lands in the Bani Qora area within the same province. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the incident.
"The fire mobilized firefighting teams, local volunteers, authorities, and gendarmerie units, whose combined efforts worked to extinguish it," the report stated.
The coordinated response helped to contain the spread of the flames and limit the damage.
Earlier, on Saturday, the National Agency for Waters and Forests issued a warning to residents living near woodlands in several northern and eastern provinces, alerting them to the heightened risk of wildfires from Sunday through Wednesday.
This advisory came amid meteorological predictions of a heatwave, with temperatures projected to soar as high as 46°C (114.8°F).
In 2024, officials estimate that approximately 382 forest fires ravaged around 874 hectares of land.
This marks an 82% drop compared to wildfire damage recorded in 2023.
Woodlands make up nearly 12% of Morocco’s land area, and the country frequently faces forest fires of varying intensity, influenced by climatic conditions and human behavior.
