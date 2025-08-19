403
Argentine human rights groups to pursue legal action against Netanyahu for genocide
(MENAFN) Several Argentine human rights organizations have lodged a criminal complaint against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.
The case was filed jointly by the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Founding Line, the Peace and Justice Service (SERPAJ), Families of the Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons, and the Argentina League for Human Rights, local media reported.
The groups alleged that Netanyahu is directly responsible for a “systematic policy of annihilation” against Palestinians, violating core rights such as life, dignity, and self-determination. They further claimed that Argentine President Javier Milei would be complicit in these policies during Netanyahu’s planned visit to Argentina from Sept. 7–10.
The complaint highlights the toll of Israeli actions in Gaza, stating: “Since the occupation began, tens of thousands have been killed by bombings, more than a million displaced, and essential supplies of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid deliberately blocked by Israel.”
The filing has been endorsed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Adolfo Pérez Esquivel and other rights advocates. This is not the first attempt to pursue legal action against Netanyahu in Argentina’s courts.
