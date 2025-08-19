403
Morocco Dispatches Emergency Aid Package to Gaza
(MENAFN) Morocco has escalated its humanitarian response to the worsening crisis in Gaza, with King Mohammed VI on Monday ordering the immediate delivery of an emergency aid package totaling approximately 100 tons of critical supplies.
In a statement issued by the Moroccan Foreign Ministry, officials confirmed the shipment includes essential food items and medical equipment, with special attention directed toward at-risk populations such as infants and young children.
The aid package was promptly assembled and loaded on the same day at the First Royal Air Force Base in Sale, a city just north of Morocco’s capital, Rabat. According to a pilot participating in the mission, the supplies are scheduled to be flown to Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport, from where they will be transported by land into Gaza.
This latest delivery marks another instance of Morocco stepping in with humanitarian relief since the onset of the renewed Palestinian-Israeli war, reaffirming its continued support for the Palestinian people.
