Xiaomi's Redmi 15 5G Debuts Under Rs 15,000 With 144Hz Display And Massive 7,000 Mah Battery
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched its latest budget powerhouse, the Redmi 15 5G, and the phone is already grabbing attention for its massive 7,000mAh EV-grade silicon-carbon battery. This makes it the first device in its price bracket to feature this new battery tech, which not only boosts endurance but also allows the phone to remain relatively slim despite packing such a huge cell.
And the best part? The Redmi 15 5G starts at just Rs 14,999 in India.
Pricing and Availability
- 6GB + 128GB-Rs 14,999 8GB + 128GB-Rs 15,999 8GB + 256GB-Rs 16,999
The handset goes on sale from August 28 at 12 PM via Xiaomi's official website, Amazon, and offline retail stores. Buyers can pick from three colors: Midnight Black, Frosty White, and Sandy Purple.
Display and Design
Redmi is clearly going bold with size here. The 6.9-inch Full HD+ LCD screen dominates the front, delivering:
- Up to 144Hz refresh rate (a first in this segment) 288Hz touch sampling rate 850 nits peak brightness At 8.4mm thickness, it remains impressively slim for such a large device, though at 217 grams, it's on the heavier side - not the most one-handed-friendly phone.
Performance and Hardware
Under the hood, the Redmi 15 5G runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with:
- Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
The star of the show is, of course, the 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. It supports 33W fast wired charging and even 18W reverse charging, so you can juice up other devices in a pinch.
On the software side, it runs HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, with 2 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. Built-in AI features include Google Gemini integration and Circle to Search.
Cameras
For optics, Redmi has kept things simple but effective:
- Rear: 50MP primary camera with a secondary supporting lens Front: 8MP selfie camera Both setups max out at 1080p 30fps video recording, making this a straightforward shooter rather than a pro videography device.
Extras and Other Features
The Redmi 15 5G includes:
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Infrared (IR) blaster Bluetooth 5.1 & dual-band Wi-Fi USB Type-C port IP64 rating (dust and splash resistance)
Verdict
For under Rs 15,000, Redmi is positioning the 15 5G as a feature-packed option that blends monster battery life, a 144Hz display, and 5G performance in one sleek package. While it may feel bulky in hand, the combo of new battery tech and future-ready features makes it one of the most eye-catching budget launches of the year.
