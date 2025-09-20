Cooperation With IAEA To Be Suspended: Iran After UNSC Fails To Lift Sanctions

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Sep 21 (IANS) Iran's top security body has announced that the country's cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog would be "effectively" suspended following a UN Security Council vote not to maintain the lifting of international sanctions on Tehran.

The statement came from Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on Saturday (local time), detailing the outcomes of a meeting chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the meeting, the SNSC discussed what it called the "ill-considered" actions by France, Britain, and Germany -- collectively known as the E3 -- regarding Iran's nuclear program. The council declared that Tehran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would be effectively suspended in response to the European countries' actions, despite Iran's ongoing cooperation with the agency and proposals to resolve the nuclear issue.

The SNSC tasked the Iranian Foreign Ministry with continuing consultations to safeguard national interests in line with the council's decisions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Last month, the E3 triggered the deal's "snapback" mechanism, which allows UN sanctions to be reimposed within 30 days if Iran is judged in breach of the accord. The sanctions are expected to take effect later this month.

The JCPOA has been under strain since the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018, prompting Iran to gradually reduce compliance.

On Friday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution that would extend sanctions relief for Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Following this, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran would not accept "political action and unfair pressure" over its nuclear program, warning such moves could escalate tensions. He insisted Iran has consistently pursued diplomacy and technical cooperation.

Araghchi made the remarks in a phone call with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, state news agency IRNA reported. The call came after the UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution that would have extended sanctions relief under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Araghchi slammed the "political atmosphere" at a recent IAEA board meeting, saying Iran's cooperation with the watchdog remained within international regulations.

Iran's foreign ministry separately denounced the European move as "illegal, unjustified and provocative," accusing the E3 of undermining diplomacy.