Mars In Virgo July 2025: Challenging Times Ahead For Some Signs

Mars enters Virgo on July 28, 2025, potentially increasing challenges for some zodiac signs.

According to the Vedic calendar, Mars enters Virgo on the night of July 28, 2025. In astrology, Mars is considered a fiery and malefic planet.

Mars in Virgo could bring a troublesome time for Geminis. Unexpected expenses may arise, along with health issues. Family life could get tense, with potential disagreements with your partner. Avoid major decisions during this period. Disputes related to land, property, or vehicles might also surface.

This Mars transit brings inauspicious effects for Aquarians. Mental stress could increase, and students might lose interest in studies. Misunderstandings in romantic relationships could create distance. Expenses might suddenly rise, disrupting your budget. Concerns related to children are also possible. Avoid risky ventures like the stock market or betting. Offering sindoor and jasmine oil to Hanuman can mitigate Mars's negative effects.

Mars's transit might bring stressful situations for Pisceans. Control your speech, as careless words could hurt someone close. Family life might experience increased discontent and misunderstandings. Financial expenses could rise, straining your budget. Disputes regarding past dealings might also emerge. Patience and understanding are crucial. Offering red chana dal to Hanuman is considered auspicious to avoid Mars's negative impact.