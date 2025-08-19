Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan Continues To Airdrop Aid To Gaza In Cooperation With International Partners


2025-08-19 08:06:24
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 19 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Tuesday conducted an airdrop operation to deliver aid to Gaza, with the participation of Royal Jordanian Air Force planes, as well as aircraft from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Indonesia. The airdrop delivered nearly 85 tonnes of food and relied aid to the Gaza Strip.
The latest airdrop brings to 158 the total number of airdrops conducted by the JAF, in addition to 371 conducted with international partners, while the total amount of aid dropped by Jordanian air force reached nearly 778 tonnes.

MENAFN19082025000117011021ID1109947196

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search