Jordan Continues To Airdrop Aid To Gaza In Cooperation With International Partners

Amman, Aug. 19 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Tuesday conducted an airdrop operation to deliver aid to Gaza, with the participation of Royal Jordanian Air Force planes, as well as aircraft from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Indonesia. The airdrop delivered nearly 85 tonnes of food and relied aid to the Gaza Strip.The latest airdrop brings to 158 the total number of airdrops conducted by the JAF, in addition to 371 conducted with international partners, while the total amount of aid dropped by Jordanian air force reached nearly 778 tonnes.