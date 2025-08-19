403
Russia Says Trump Adopted 'Deeper' Approach on Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia on Tuesday said that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has adopted a more thorough and strategic approach to resolving the Ukraine conflict, following last week’s high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
“President Trump and his team, especially after the meeting in Alaska, have taken a much deeper approach to resolving this crisis, understanding that it is necessary to eliminate the root causes, which we, President Putin, have constantly talked about,” said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with a local broadcaster.
According to Lavrov, the Alaska meeting created a “good atmosphere,” a tone he said was echoed in statements made by both leaders post-summit, as reported by media and other Russian media.
He further defined the talks as a "useful conversation," arguing it was "clear" that Trump and his team "sincerely want to achieve a result that will be long-term, sustainable, and reliable."
Lavrov pointed out a clear divergence between the U.S. and European positions, criticizing European nations for insisting solely on a ceasefire while continuing plans to provide Ukraine with military support.
The remarks come days after Trump and Putin engaged in a three-hour closed-door meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. Following the talks, Putin said both sides reached an “understanding,” while Trump praised the dialogue for making “great progress.”
The summit marked a pivotal moment in diplomatic efforts to end the prolonged war in Ukraine, with both sides now signaling a potential shift in strategy toward more durable solutions.
